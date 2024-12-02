BitHappy Bitcoin browser is launched

The service offers an e interface where users can sell items via what a Bitcoin browser.The ecommerce service allows users to take photos of items they want to sell and streamline the product on through the BitHappy system. The application then transfers the price of the item to the current spot average of Bitcoin.

BitHappy also acts as a Point of Sale platform that can be used by merchants within physical store locations. Shopkeepers can scan barcodes on products within their locations. BitHappy generates an individual ID and QR code for everything a merchant would like to list, and customers pay the invoice with the digital currency. The service is unified with Mycelium’s wallet protocol, and the BitHappy application will be available in December 2015.