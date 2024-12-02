BitGo secures Bitcoin theft insurance

All of BitGo’s paying customers are eligible for protection under the XL policy for up to USD 250,000 in covered theft claims, just by signing up for BitGo services. BitGo customers can increase the amount of protection available to them for a 1% annual fee.

BitGo is a bitcoin security platform. The company offers BitGo Enterprise, a multi-sig, multi-user bitcoin wallet, and BitGo Platform API, a set of tools and services to access the underlying platform.