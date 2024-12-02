



By utilising BitGo’s wallet infrastructure, modular APIs, and regulatory licensing, the CaaS platform seeks to optimise operational and infrastructure requirements, in turn enabling businesses to develop, launch, and expand digital asset products more efficiently and compliantly. According to officials, this move aims to simplify how financial institutions embed crypto into their business and meet the scaling client demand without increasing the complexity, time, and resources required to run their marketplace.











Moreover, the CaaS platform is built on BitGo’s infrastructure and compliance stack, currently used by institutions globally. Among the core functionalities provided by the tool, the company underlines:

Secure wallet infrastructure;

Regulatory licensing and compliance;

Trading, transfers, and staking features;

Built-in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tools;

Granular governance and policy controls;

Custodial insurance up to USD 250 million;

Technical and client support.

Focusing on flexibility, these capabilities are set to be able to be embedded modularly to support businesses in customising their offerings based on their specific needs, demands, and preferences and expand efficiently. Considering the current environment, where crypto adoption is scaling at a global level, BitGo’s CaaS platform seeks to enable organisations to tap into the crypto economy, benefit from additional revenue streams, and serve the needs of customers.





