By utilising BitGo’s wallet infrastructure, modular APIs, and regulatory licensing, the CaaS platform seeks to optimise operational and infrastructure requirements, in turn enabling businesses to develop, launch, and expand digital asset products more efficiently and compliantly. According to officials, this move aims to simplify how financial institutions embed crypto into their business and meet the scaling client demand without increasing the complexity, time, and resources required to run their marketplace.
Moreover, the CaaS platform is built on BitGo’s infrastructure and compliance stack, currently used by institutions globally. Among the core functionalities provided by the tool, the company underlines:
-
Secure wallet infrastructure;
-
Regulatory licensing and compliance;
-
Trading, transfers, and staking features;
-
Built-in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tools;
-
Granular governance and policy controls;
-
Custodial insurance up to USD 250 million;
-
Technical and client support.
Focusing on flexibility, these capabilities are set to be able to be embedded modularly to support businesses in customising their offerings based on their specific needs, demands, and preferences and expand efficiently. Considering the current environment, where crypto adoption is scaling at a global level, BitGo’s CaaS platform seeks to enable organisations to tap into the crypto economy, benefit from additional revenue streams, and serve the needs of customers.
Latest news from BitGo
Before rolling out the CaaS platform, more specifically at the beginning of May 2025
, BitGo announced that it had obtained regulatory approval from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under MiCA. By securing the licence, the company was set to be able to provide digital asset services across EU member states through a single regulatory passport. Additionally, the MiCA licence, granted to BitGo’s European entity, enabled the firm to offer custodial and related digital asset services to a range of clients, including crypto-native organisations, banks, and asset managers operating within the bloc.