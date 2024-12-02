BitGo introduces financial transparency service

Bitcoin company ChangeTip will use the new Verified by BitGo service to demonstrate its account holdings. The tipping platform will display its Bitcoin solvency on its website, listing assets and liabilities along with information specific to individual users.

Links to the Verified by BitGo page will also be displayed within each users ChangeTip account page and on the websites home page when users are not logged in to the service.

BitGo is a Bitcoin security platform. The company offers BitGo Enterprise, a multi-sig, multi-user bitcoin wallet, and BitGo Platform API, a set of tools and services to access the underlying platform.