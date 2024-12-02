This initiative allows merchants to accept stablecoin payments from Bitget Wallet users, optimising crypto payments infrastructure and expanding the practical use of digital assets in daily transaction settings.











Through this integration, Bitget Wallet users can pay with USDT and USDC at various physical and online merchants using Paydify’s infrastructure. Merchants receive instant settlement in stablecoins without needing to manage blockchain-specific setups.

During the pilot phase, Bitget Wallet has already supported thousands of transactions. Moving forward, the company aims to enable crypto payments at over 10,000 merchants worldwide. The service is set to expand into various industries, such as retail, travel, hospitality, gaming, and ecommerce. Additionally, a key goal of the firm is to improve token support and compatibility with more wallets, enabling payments to be processed with any token across all blockchain platforms.

This collaboration is part of Bitget Wallet’s broader PayFi strategy, which focuses on expanding crypto from holding and trading to active usage in real-world applications, including crypto earning, sending, and spending within a unified on-chain financial framework system. Moreover, Paydify was developed to address long-standing fragmentation in crypto payments, where chain and wallet compatibility often hinder merchant adoption. It allows businesses to accept crypto from any wallet without custom integration.

According to the Bitget Wallet’s latest Onchain Report, 31% of global users cite limited merchant acceptance as a key barrier to using crypto for payments. Moreover, 25% of respondents stated that crypto payments are too complex due to the technical nature of wallets and addresses. Paydify aims to bridge this gap by offering instant settlement and minimising onboarding complexity.

To facilitate merchant onboarding, businesses registering via Bitget Wallet will benefit from waived settlement fees and gain early access to new features during the pilot phase.





Recent updates from Bitget Wallet

This partnership follows the collaboration between Bitget Wallet and Cryptorefills in March 2025 to support crypto travel payments in 180 countries. As part of their collaboration, Bitget Wallet and Cryptorefills aimed to enable users to book flights, hotels, and other services using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC, among others, eliminating the need for fiat conversions and making digital assets usable for everyday spending.