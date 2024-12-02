



As part of their collaboration, Bitget Wallet and Cryptorefills aim to allow users to book flights, hotels, and other services leveraging Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC, among others, removing the need for fiat conversions and making digital assets applicable to everyday spending. At the time of the announcement, Cryptorefills was accessible as a DApp within Bitget Wallet’s ‘Spend with Crypto’ section, enabling customers to pay for travel and other services directly from their wallets.











In addition to flights and hotels, users can purchase gift cards, top-up mobile credit, and access gaming services from several brands. Through this integration, the two companies intend to simplify crypto transactions across global merchants, providing real-world utility to digital assets.





Bringing crypto into travel payments

Operating in over 180 countries, Cryptorefills assists over 5,000 brands across travel, telecom, and retail through its crypto payment platform. Commenting on the news, representatives from Cryptorefills mentioned that working with Bitget Wallet is set to enable their company to expand its footprint while also supporting users in paying for travel and other services directly with their crypto holdings.

Furthermore, the collaboration comes as part of Bitget Wallet’s PayFi strategy to include crypto earning, sending, and spending into a unified on-chain financial system. PayFi focuses on optimising crypto payments and making them widely accepted by creating a network of merchants and payment partners across industries. Together with in-app shopping and upcoming QR code and POS integrations, Bitget Wallet intends to advance crypto payment’s role in mainstream commerce. Bitget Wallet’s officials highlighted that the collaboration with Cryptorefills accelerates the company’s vision for PayFi, making digital assets more practical in the real world. The company plans to continue extending its ecosystem to assist the next phase of crypto-enabled advancement.