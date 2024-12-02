



Initially live in Vietnam, the new capability enables users to pay with crypto by scanning VietQR, the country’s national QR code standard, adopted by local merchants. Bitget Wallet’s move aligns with a broader push to implement crypto payments into national payment infrastructure across global markets, allowing direct payments from the self-custodial wallet with decreased fees and mitigating the need for fiat conversion.











Furthermore, users can scan VietQR at local merchants and pay with stablecoins such as USDT and USDC on Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Base, TON, and BNB Chain, with more chains to be included in the upcoming period. Also, daily transactions like dining at street vendors and restaurants or buying groceries can be completed via a single scan, simplified with automatic conversion and minimised fees.





Bitget Wallet’s partnership with AEON

By collaborating with AEON, its licensed partner, Bitget Wallet allows crypto payments across all 55 banks and payment institutions that support VietQR. According to the company, over two million merchants nationwide accept the standard, facilitating stablecoin spending at both large retailers and small businesses. Vietnam represents the first phase of a broader launch, with Bitget Wallet planning similar integrations across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other regions.

Moreover, Bitget Wallet supports crypto card payments for online and in-store use and purchases from more than 300 brands through its in-app marketplace. Through this payment experience, the company seeks to equip its users with control over their transactions, whether scanning, tapping, or shopping in-app, with a secure interface.

Additionally, from 16 June to 30 July 2025, Bitget Wallet is providing 50% cashback on the first national QR payment made in Vietnam. This promotion is limited to the first 50,000 new users and seeks to scale the adoption of real-world crypto spending.

Just before this announcement, Bitget Wallet also integrated Solana Pay, intending to enable users globally to make instant crypto payments. The company planned to expand its real-world utility and advance its commitment to making crypto payments as optimal as possible, as well as accessible for everyday use.