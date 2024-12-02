The collaboration embeds Coinpal’s network of over 6,000 merchants into Bitget Wallet’s payment ecosystem. Coinpal will act as a channel partner for Paydify, Bitget Wallet’s merchant infrastructure.











Expanding crypto payments

The integration will allow Bitget Wallet users to purchase from online stores using crypto, as merchants such as the gaming marketplace IGV.com are already featured in the app. The move expands access to Coinpal-supported businesses across industries such as gaming, electronics, fashion, and digital services, making crypto movement possible for consumers and merchants.

Bitget Wallet is currently launching a suite of crypto payment tools focused on its Scan to Pay feature, which enables users to scan a QR code to complete crypto purchases. The crypto wallet will support Solana Pay and national QR code systems in certain markets soon, enabling users to pay in either digital assets or local currencies with automatic conversion and minimal fees.

Coinpal offers a platform for businesses to accept, process and settle crypto transactions while maintaining safety and compliance, holding multiple licences, such as EU EMI and VASP. The collaboration gives its merchants exposure to an active user base in the Web3 space, pushing for the adoption of crypto as an everyday payment option.

In the context of the partnership, Coinpal is a channel partner for Paydify, a decentralised payment gateway working with Bitget Wallet to onboard crypto-accepting merchants. Paydify enables businesses to accept crypto via unified QR codes or APIs, with instant stablecoin settlement. The companies joining forces enable Paydify to expand its reach and make crypto transactions easier for merchants around the world.

In the future, Coinpal and Bitget Wallet aim to grow their merchant base, improve user experience, and expand into offline retail ecosystems. The collaboration is part of Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to become a full-service platform for trading, earning, and spending crypto.