Bitget Wallet Launches BWB ecosystem token

This latest move comes in the context of the company's efforts to enhance user engagement and cultivate a thriving community ecosystem.

The BWB token has a total supply of 1 billion, with 5% allocated for community airdrops. These airdrops will be distributed as BWB points, which users can potentially exchange for BWB tokens in the future. This strategic move aims to invigorate community involvement and encourage participation.

Bitget Wallet has launched a six-week airdrop campaign running from 18 March to 28 April, consisting of two primary segments: the 'Initial Airdrop' and the 'Task Airdrop.'

The Initial Airdrop rewards existing users based on their previous wallet activity, including asset holdings, swap transactions, and participation in various activities. Additionally, users who have leveraged the Swap feature in other well-known Web3 wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet received bonus airdrops. New users downloading the Bitget Wallet App during the campaign period are eligible for a 50 BWB points airdrop.

The Task Airdrop allows all Bitget Wallet users to earn BWB points by completing specified tasks, such as maintaining assets in the wallet, conducting swap transactions, and inviting friends. Each task offers a different number of points, enabling users to accumulate points daily.

Representatives from Bitget Wallet expressed anticipation for the official release of BWB tokens in the second quarter of 2024. They also highlighted BWB's role in granting users access to exclusive benefits, including participation in community governance, ecosystem airdrops, and rewards tied to Bitget Wallet's growth.

More information about Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet's trajectory was propelled by a USD 15 million Series A financing round led by Dragonfly and a significant acquisition by Bitget in 2023, valued at USD 300 million. As part of Bitget Group's ecosystem, Bitget Wallet serves as a gateway to decentralised ecosystems, with the upcoming BWB token slated to play an important role across the broader Bitget ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet offers a suite of features including a DEX aggregator, NFT marketplace, market analytics tool, Launchpad platform, inscription portal, and Web3 task platform.

According to Bitget, the company's main focus is on introducing new assets and investment opportunities, facilitating users' access to fresh opportunities and enhanced wealth potential. The platform supports over 100 major blockchains and numerous EVM-compatible networks, enabling seamless asset management, token trading, NFT engagement, and DApp exploration.