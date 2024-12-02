Bitget unveils Bitget Pay for instant crypto transactions

As global interest in digital assets continues to rise, with recent data from Statista showing over 250 million blockchain wallets in 2023, Bitget Pay aims to facilitate digital transactions across borders without traditional banking complications.

Bitget Pay supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, allowing users to select the currency that best suits their needs. Integrated blockchain technology enables near-instant transactions, and users select their preferred cryptocurrency, scan a QR code, or enter the recipient’s address within the app to initiate a transfer.

Accessible to all Bitget users worldwide, the service is designed to reduce costs by offering zero-fee transfers, providing a cost-effective alternative for international payments and cross-border trade.

For secure usage, Bitget Pay requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for both senders and recipients. Users can send payments using the recipient’s Bitget account email, phone number, or Bitget UID, and QR code scanning is also available for quick transfers. Payments are executed at real-time exchange rates, with no added fees.

Improved global reach for crypto payments

The introduction of Bitget Pay aligns with the growing trend of digital currency adoption, aiming to meet the demand for faster, borderless financial transactions. By using blockchain protocols, Bitget Pay aims to minimise delays often associated with traditional payment systems, allowing users to send payments globally without fees or geographic restrictions. The platform’s emphasis on security and accessibility is in line with Bitget’s declared goal to expand its user base toward 100 million globally.

Founded in 2018, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company serving more than 45 million users in over 150 countries. Known for its copy trading feature, Bitget provides a range of trading tools, real-time cryptocurrency price tracking, and a multi-chain crypto wallet that supports token swaps, NFT transactions, and decentralised applications (DApps). Bitget’s partnerships include serving as the Official Crypto Partner of La Liga in selected regions and collaborating with Turkish athletes to promote cryptocurrency’s global adoption.