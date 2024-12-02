The licensing represents Bitget’s expansion into Eastern Europe, reflecting its mission to acquire licences in a region that supports crypto through open regulatory frameworks and a progressive economic outlook.











Expanding into crypto-friendly markets

Bitget chose Georgia for its recent crypto development, pro-business stance, and support for blockchain initiatives and crypto companies. Being ranked among the top countries for crypto mining per capita and blockchain integration, Georgia pursues policies that align with global financial standards while supporting the potential for an emerging crypto market.

The TFZ provides tax advantages and procedures for digital asset companies, attracting international players looking for operational flexibility and regulatory clarity. Bitget’s expansion to Georgia aligns with its broader mission to reinforce its presence in responsible and innovative markets. As crypto adoption increases rapidly, Eastern Europe is a region which supports crypto platforms seeking to serve institutional and retail users under compliant frameworks.

Regulatory clarity in Georgia and other countries like it is key to ensuring that growth is controlled responsibly. This value aligns with Bitget’s international expansion approach, as the company seeks to be compliant with local and global regulatory requirements and industry laws.

Bitget holds licences in jurisdictions across Europe, LATAM, and APAC, including AUSTRAC in Australia, OAM in Italy, and Virtual Asset Service Provider listings in Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic. Bitget also operates in the UK under FCA authorisation through Archax Ltd, and owns registrations in El Salvador and Argentina.The newly acquired licence in Georgia signals the company’s preference for regions implementing crypto-friendly frameworks and regulatory prudence. Each licence marks a step in the crypto exchange’s goal to include its services in everyday infrastructure while offering compliance, security, and development.