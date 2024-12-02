Bitget has launched a conversion payout feature, allowing its customers to instantly convert crypto into fiat and deposit the funds to their Visa or Mastercard account.

The rollout aims to reduce the complexity and time associated with off-ramping, delivering a more secure and faster alternative to bank and P2P transfers. The platform supports 140 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, and the new feature offers access globally, eliminating third-party risks and improving success rates.

Instant crypto deposits

With the recent development of existing credit and debit card channels, the new capability from Bitget aims to offer a simplified way of converting and moving assets and funds. Users access the service from Bitget’s ‘Buy & Sell Crypto’ page, selecting the ‘Sell Crypto’ option and choosing their card, receiving fiat instantly with no waiting period or delays associated with bank transfers.

With this initiative, Bitget aims to push for crypto adoption, allowing its users to integrate crypto into daily life by making the process convenient, safe, and as simple to use as traditional money. This key step in making digital assets more functional for daily life, as it gives users the ability to convert crypto and access funds on these platforms in real-time, anytime. Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted payment methods globally, which offer familiarity and ease of use for customers.

The payout feature reflects Bitget’s commitment to building an efficient, real-world use case that unifies crypto and traditional finance. The rollout allows users to liquidate digital assets faster and access fiat with reduced friction, expanding crypto’s utility for daily transactions. The Mastercard and Visa payout frame is part of a wider strategy to optimise fiat accessibility across the company’s ecosystem, as recent updates already expanded on-ramp and off-ramp options. This means faster processing, increased currency support, and local payment integrations, aiming to remove barriers between real-world utility and digital assets, and enabling users to easily manage, convert, and spend their cryptocurrency with ease.