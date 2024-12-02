Through the agreement, Birget becomes the regional partner for selected Grand Prix events in 2025 across Europe and Southeast Asia. Launching at the Mugello Circuit during the Italian Grand Prix, the collaboration aims to bridge precision engineering and algorithmic characteristics.











Supporting world athletes and sports

Bitget’s mission is to drive crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with LALIGA in the SEA, LATAM, and Eastern markets, where it acted as the league’s Official Crypto Partner. Additionally, Bitget collaborated with Turkish national athletes, including the wrestling world champion, boxing gold medalist, and the national volleyball team, to inspire the global community to embrace cryptocurrency services.

The partnership will support multiple marquee MotorGP events in 2025, including in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia, catering for crypto and motorsports fans alike. Btiget believes that, as racing is a sport of milliseconds, trading is a market of micro-decisions, and the collaboration with MotoGP aims to highlight that favourable results, both on the track and on the charts, come down to smart moves and performance.

The campaign features trackside activations, VIP experiences, and some cross-platform digital initiatives. At Mugello Circuit, KOLs and media will get behind-the-scenes access to the paddock and rider interactions in a Bitget-branded experience.

MotoGP was chosen for its values, mainly precision, innovation, and micro-decision making, which align with Bitget’s motto: ‘Make t count’. The collaboration comes after Bitget partnered with Lionel Messi, Juventus, and LALIGA, reflecting its mission to bridge the gap between crypto and culture.

Bitget serves over 120 million users globally and has a daily trading volume of approximately USD 20 billion, being available in 150 regions and countries.