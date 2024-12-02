Bitget partners with KoinX to simplify crypto tax reporting







The partnership between Bitget and KoinX will simplify the complexities of tax reporting, facilitating users to manage their crypto investments. Users will gain access to a range of features that are intended to simplify their operations and guarantee compliance with regional tax laws by leveraging the combined strength of both the platforms.





Easier tax calculation through automation

The integration brings automated syncing, comprehensive tax reports, enhanced security, and a user-friendly interface. Among its most significant features is automated syncing, which makes it simple for users to synchronise their Bitget trading data with KoinX. This eliminates the need for manual entry and significantly reduces the risk of errors. Along with this, users can generate detailed tax reports easily. This feature makes tax filing season less stressful and more manageable for crypto investors.

Commenting on the development, officials from KoinX said they are happy to announce their partnership with Bitget, offering users seamless access to KoinX's accurate and efficient crypto tax reporting solutions. This integration ensures compliance and simplifies the tax reporting process, providing an exceptional user experience.

In a reply, representatives from Bitget said they aim to ensure regulatory compliance across the world, and they are actively collaborating with the regulatory bodies in respective countries to strengthen their compliance structure. At Bitget, they believe in equipping their community with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.By leveraging Bitget's TAX API, Bitget users can save time, improve accuracy, and stay compliant with evolving tax regulations.