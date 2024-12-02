



The Bitget Wallet is a multi-chain crypto wallet offering a range of Web3 solutions, such as wallet functionality, token swaps, an NFT marketplace, and a DApp browser.

BGUSD is integrated into the platform's trading and wealth management infrastructure, providing a utility layer that is supported by real-world assets. BGUSD can be redeemed for USDC at a 1:1 ratio and can be acquired using either USDC or USDT. By holding BGUSD, users can earn an annualised yield starting at 4%, which is credited daily to their spot accounts based on their minimum daily balance. For the first 30 days after launch, a promotional APY of 5% will be available.

This asset’s yield is generated from a diverse range of tier 1 tokenised real-world assets, including high-grade money market funds and tokenised US Treasury products. This structured yield system is bolstered by a diversified asset allocation, institutional-grade infrastructure, and collaborations with several tokenisation service providers, such as Superstate (through their tokenised treasury fund USTB).

BGUSD: a yield-generating alternative

This structure positions BGUSD as a secure, yield-generating alternative within the platform, reducing exposure to the volatility of the crypto market while ensuring full liquidity through redemption options. Users can choose between instant redemptions, which are fulfilled from Bitget’s reserve pool, or standard redemptions, which settle within three business days. Both subscription and redemption fees are set at a fixed rate of 0.1%.

BGUSD serves not only as a preservation tool but also as a means for active deployment, fully integrated into Bitget’s broader ecosystem. It can be used as collateral for lending, futures margin, and in Launchpool and PoolX. The asset’s versatility increases capital retention and supports platform-wide strategies aimed at delivering stable returns. Through self-managed allocation and partnerships with financial institutions, this product offers diversification and reduces concentration risk. By connecting traditional financial instruments with on-chain accessibility, BGUSD offers a solution that provides, among existing options, a combination of stable returns with transparency.