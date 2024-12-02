Bitget has launched support for tokenised stocks on its Onchain platform, integrating with xStocks to connect traditional equities with the crypto ecosystem.

This advancement allows cryptocurrency users to access leading multinational corporations through a blockchain-native platform, eliminating the need for conventional channels. The tokenised stock offerings include conglomerates such as Tesla (TSLAx), Nvidia (NVDAx), MicroStrategy (MSTRx), SP500 (SPYx), Circle (CRCLx), and Apple (AAPLx). These assets, issued by xStocks, mirror the value of their real-world counterparts and can now be traded directly through Bitget Onchain. This integration simplifies the combination of traditional finance and cryptocurrency infrastructure, increasing access to markets that have historically faced geographical, regulatory, and operational barriers.

Bitget Onchain overview

Launched in 2025, Bitget Onchain offers a hybrid experience that combines a centralised exchange interface with decentralised asset exposure. Users can engage with on-chain assets directly from their Bitget spot accounts, eliminating the need for separate wallets, private key management, or external bridges. Supporting ecosystems like Solana, Base, and BNB Smart Chain, Bitget Onchain facilitates real-time trading of hundreds of tokens, complemented by advanced analytics, gas control, and automated order types.

Through its integration with xStocks, Bitget Onchain increased trading by allowing near-continuous trading of tokenised equities with instant settlement. This model overcomes traditional market limitations such as fixed trading hours and location-based access. The 24/5 trading model caters to a digitally native generation, enabling trading beyond the constraints of conventional financial centres.

Key trading features

Tokenised stocks on Bitget Onchain mirror real-world stocks while utilising the decentralisation of blockchain technology. Users can benefit from faster settlements, transparent ownership tracking, and the ability to trade tokenised equities with crypto assets on a single platform. There are no transaction fees, and assets are freely transferable. Advanced trading features, including limit orders and price alerts, update the trading experience. By merging digital and traditional assets, Bitget Onchain facilitates global equity participation and offers a scalable way for crypto users to diversify their portfolios.