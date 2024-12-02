Bitget integrates Apple Pay and Google Pay







Bitget customers can purchase over 100 cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies on the platform. The announcement added that with the recent integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay, the transactions can be completed in under 30 seconds. The platform currently supports over 140 fiat currencies.

Executives from Bitget said that with both the payment application’s combined vast user base of over 650 million, they’re enabling broader masses and newer audiences to interact with crypto. By offering popular payment options, they are making crypto purchases instant and easy.





Ensuring data protection

Transactions are authenticated via Face ID, Touch ID, device passcode, and a one-time unique dynamic security code, ensuring every purchase is secure. Further, sensitive information like credit and debit card numbers is not stored on the device or Apple servers but in a specially designed chip separate from the rest of the device’s hardware.

Similarly, Google Pay offers a secure platform for managing finances, supporting contactless payments, and secure online purchases. Transactions made through Google Pay are protected by multiple layers of security, including encryption and tokenization. Instead of transmitting actual credit or debit card numbers, Google Pay uses a virtual account number, ensuring that sensitive financial information is never shared during transactions.

Integrating is part of Bitget’s broader strategy to enhance its platform’s functionality. It builds upon existing payment gateways like Advcash, Banxa, and Mercuryo. The update follows Bitget’s expansion into markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia by adding fiat gateways for the region.





What does Bitget do?

Established in 2018, Bitget is a global cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, serving more than eight million users across 60 countries.

Since June 2019, the platform has become one of the largest crypto copy trading and derivatives exchanges in the world, with its last round of financing launching the company into a multi-billion dollar valuation.