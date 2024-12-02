Bitget achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification





Following this announcement, the certification was provided by the International Standard Organization (ISO) and is expected to show Bitget’s commitment to maintaining an optimised standard of information security.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

ISO 27001:2022 represents an internationally recognised standard that was developed in order to provide a robust framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and optimising Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The version of the certification is the latest released and includes updates that address the evolving landscape of information safety. It also provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring that it remains protected.

With this certification, Bitget is expected to be able to further optimise its strategy of protecting customer data, intellectual property, employee information, as well as other sensitive assets. Furthermore, the certification is set to provide the company with multiple benefits, such as enhanced trust and confidence, while its clients and partners will have the possibility to rely on security standards for an optimised experience.

At the same time, Bitget will be provided with a competitive advantage in the marketplace, while reducing the risk of breaches and associated penalties too. The certification process has led to an optimised internal suite of services as well, which is expected to improve the overall operational efficiency and effectiveness. As part of its security strategy, Bitget also maintains an elaborate Proof-of-Reserves system, which is expected to ensure transparency and trust. The reserves are verified regularly to maintain a reserve ratio of at least 1:1 for user assets, which clients can independently verify using the company’s open-source verification tool, MerkleValidator, which is available on GitHub.



