BitFury invests in Bitcoin exchange BitPesa

The company accepts Bitcoin and exchanges it for local African currencies, which are then deposited into an African bank account or into mobile money wallets, while also selling Bitcoin in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda, for those users who do not have access to other Bitcoin exchanges.

BitPesa is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Authorized Payment Institution, which according to the company means that it is a more trusted solution than using informal brokers or cash agents, which are typically used for financial payments in East Africa.