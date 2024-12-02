Bitfury Group opens new office in Russia

According to EconoTimes, the new office will focus on the sales of Bitfury’s two main products – Exonum and Crystal. The first is an open source enterprise-grade blockchain framework that is custom designed to allow an individual, company, institution or government build a blockchain system that solves their administrative challenges. The second was launched in January 2018 and it is an investigative tool designed for use by law enforcement organizations and financial institutions.

Russia is the seventh country where Bitfury has set up its offices. The company, headquartered in Amsterdam, has already opened its offices in the US, the UK, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Ukraine. In February 2017, Bitfury Group partnered with the Government of the Republic of Georgia in a move to expand blockchain land-titling project. Later in April 2017, the company teamed up with the Ukrainian Government to build first full-scale blockchain eGovernance program for the country.