Bitfury assists the Republic of Georgia register property on blockchain

In order to do that, they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the blockchain solutions developed by the project to other government departments, as well. The Bitfury Group is a full-service blockchain technology company infrastructure provider that develops and delivers blockchain-based software and hardware solutions for businesses, governments, organizations and individuals.

Together with NAPR they have implemented a custom-designed blockchain system integrated into the digital records system of NAPR. This private, permissioned blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain through a distributed digital timestamping service. Distributed digital timestamping allows NAPR to verify and sign a document containing a citizens essential information and proof of ownership of property.

The importance of the project lies in its ability to make land titles and property rights available to billions of people who are currently unable to legally register their property. Forbes notes that Georgia is fertile ground for blockchain-based innovation in public services, because the country has a solid software infrastructure already in place.