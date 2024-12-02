BITFRONT partners Celsius to provide interest on LINE's own crypto asset LINK deposits

BITFRONT launched interest services in September 2020 for crypto asset deposits of Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC). Now, with the addition of LINK, users can deposit LINK and receive interest up to 12.73% (APY) in LINK.

Since launching in 2018, LINE has been growing the token ecosystem based on its crypto asset LINK. As a global crypto exchange, BITFRONT has introduced a diverse range of financial services, aiming to expand the usage of crypto assets. The introduction of LINK to the earned interest service is aimed at increasing the usage of LINK as well as rewarding users for lending crypto assets.

Based in the United States, BITFRONT is a digital currency exchange operated by LVC USA, under both LVC Corporation and LINE Corporation. Launched on February 27, 2020, BITFRONT focuses on providing a user-centred experience.