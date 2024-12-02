Bitfinex Securities launches digital asset services in El Salvador

The launch of Bitfinex Securities in El Salvador follows the country’s move in September 2021 to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a visionary step towards a Bitcoin-centric economy. January 2023 saw further progress with the approval of a digital asset regulatory framework, laying the foundation for fully operational Bitcoin-based financial markets.











Following the successful approval and launch of Bitcoin-based Exchange Traded Funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2023, Bitfinex expects that there will be significant demand for other regulated vehicles that provide exposure to digital assets.

Officials from Bitfinex said they are delighted to be able to announce the launch of Bitfinex Securities in El Salvador. This is not only an important market for Bitfinex given its adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender and the fostering of a Bitcoin -based economy, but it also gives El Salvador the opportunity to attract global investment flows, as issuers put out competitively priced securities offerings.

El Salvadore’s government officials said that the new Digital Assets Securities Law, passed in 2023, carved out digital assets regulation from the traditional financial regulator and created the national commission of digital assets, that oversees the supervision and regulation of the ecosystem. It has been a positive experience to have worked with Bitfinex Securities, their high standards for regulation and extensive knowledge of compliance have made this development possible.

Since 2023, Bitfinex Securities has been working with several global issuers and built up a robust pipeline of tokenized financial assets, set to be unveiled in the near future. Bitfinex is forecasting a significant pipeline of tokenised assets to come to the market in the first half of 2024.





Redefining global financial innovation

The development of a tokenised securities industry in El Salvador signifies a substantial leap for financial innovation in Latin America and globally.

Bitfinex Securities also operates Bitfinex Securities AIFC, in Kazakhstan, which is under a separate jurisdiction and regulatory oversight. Customers seeking to access all Bitfinex Securities issuances must be verified with both entities and can gain access to future issuances on Bitfinex Securities El Salvador through this link.

Bitfinex, since its inception in 2012, has been a prominent player in digital token trading, offering advanced trading features and financial tools for traders and liquidity providers globally. The company extends this legacy, providing a regulated, efficient global solution for capital raising through tokenized company shares.