Bitfinex partners with Vakıfbank





This integration aims to enable Bitfinex Türkiye customers to deposit Turkish Lira (TRY) directly from their bank accounts into their Bitfinex Türkiye accounts, without any additional cost. Effective immediately, Turkish customers are able to deposit TRY using the Bitfinex Turkiye web platform and the mobile app.













The main aim of this advancement was to provide a user-friendly, solid, as well as diversified platform that is able to cater to the needs of Turkish customers. With reduced fees and increased convenience, Bitfinex Türkiye aims to attract and serve a growing number of Turkish customers on the platform and continue its journey in providing users access to financial freedom. According to the press release, Bitfinex Türkiye has said that by integrating with Vakıfbank, it is enabling several more customers access to the cryptocurrency market.

More about Bitfinex and its latest developments

Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform that offers various services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex’s strategy focuses on the aim to provide support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.





In May 2023, Bitfinex partnered with Chile-based OrionX to promote financial inclusion in Latin America. With this partnership, Bitfinex would be able to expand its presence in Latin America, indirectly reaching millions of users, while supporting common education programs for local universities as it geared up to promote financial freedom and inclusion in countries such as El Salvador and Paraguay. Additionally, OrionX would benefit from Bitfinex’s crypto trading expertise, network, and product features such as crypto trading, staking, and lending.



