Bitfinex launches cryptocurrency payment gateway

With this new product, online merchants can accept payments in various cryptocurrencies. It should help them make cross-border transactions. Bitfinex Pay works with the company’s exchange. Merchants can create a widget and start accepting payments in Ethereum and Bitcoin. Payments are deposited on their exchange wallet.

Payments are capped at the equivalent of USD 1,000 in cryptocurrencies, while there are no fees involved. However, merchants will end up paying fees if they want to convert their cryptocurrency holdings on the exchange and transfer fiat money out of their account.