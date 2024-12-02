BitDAO raises USD 230 mln in private funding

The sale was led by Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Dragonfly Capital. Other participants in the project include Alan Howard, Jump Capital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi, and Kain Warwick of Synthetix, among a total of more than 20 institutions and DeFi projects.

BitDAO aims to promote and propel the mass adoption of Open Finance and decentralised tokenised economy. The company is putting its support behind DeFi and will allocate financial and talent resources to drive DeFi growth, funding, R&D, and liquidity.

The firm aims to support blockchain technologies through grants (à la Gitcoin), and support existing and emerging projects through token swaps.