BitcoinToYou opens Bitcoin center in Brazil capital

The announcement marks the fourth physical location to open under the Brazil-based Bitcoin and Litecoin brokerages brand.

BitcoinToYou aspires to launch Bitcoin centers across Brazil that can serve as meeting places for enthusiasts in the same way as the New York-based Bitcoin Center NYC.

The first BitcoinToYou location launched in Curitiba in June of 2014. At the time, the company suggested it had plans to establish presences in major cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Brasília and Florianopolis.