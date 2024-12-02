BitCoinIRA enables Bitcoin investment option

BitCoinIRA.com Chief Strategist Edmund Moy, who served as the Director of the US Mint from 2006-2011, views Bitcoin and its decentralized nature, as more secure than traditional investments such as stocks and bonds, which are highly correlated to the strength of the USD.

The Bitcoin IRA vehicle holds actual bitcoin deposits for clients in a special IRA-designed security wallet, unlike other investment vehicles such as the Bitcoin.

To safely store IRA investor’s Bitcoin, BitCoinIRA.com has partnered with Palo Alto-based BitGo, a company specializing in provding enterpise-grade storage solutions for digital currencies.