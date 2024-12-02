BitcoinETI lists on stock exchange to become Europes first ETI

ETIs are exchange traded securities which allow simple and transparent participation in the performance of an underlying instrument. In the case of BitcoinETI that underlying instrument is Bitcoin. The underlying asset is completely free to choose for the ETIs and they make use of it by issuing securities linked to alternative investments.

iStructure PCC has issued BitcoinETI in a joint venture between the Gibraltar government and the territory’s financial regulator along with developers Argentarius ETI Management and iStructure PCC subsidiary Revoltura. Coinbase is acting as the ETI’s Bitcoin custodian.

The ETI is open to sophisticated investors only with a minimum order size of EUR 100,000 (USD 110,000) and because of its listing on the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) the instrument can be sold across the entire European Economic Area.

In addition to its listing on the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, BitcoinETI will also be co-listed on Deutsche Börse under the symbol “BTCETI”, according to siliconangle.com.