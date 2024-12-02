



Following this announcement, MoonPay will be the only payment provider that facilitates the process of buying and selling Bitcoin and other crypto on Bitcoin.com’s website and in its Mobile Wallet application.

The collaboration builds on Bitcoin.com’s relationship with MoonPay, while also allowing users to buy and sell crypto around the globe using all major payment methods. This includes credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers via MoonPay. In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Bitcoin.com x MoonPay partnership

Bitcoin.com represents a global company that focuses on introducing newcomers to cryptocurrency. The firm features accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, as well as easy-to-use self-custodial products for buying, spending, trading, investing, and earning with crypto. MoonPay was developed in order to design a market where customers have control over their identity, money, property, and data.

According to the official press release, MoondPay supported the offering of Bitcon.com to introduce newcomers to crypto for over five years. The expansion of this collaboration is set to simplify the process of buying and selling digital assets, while also providing clients with the possibility to maintain self-custody and full control, which are essential for achieving economic safety and freedom.

By leveraging MoonPay’s user-friendly payment journey, Bitcoin.com is expected to continue increasing the global accessibility to cryptocurrencies. This will also further support the platform’s overall mission to accelerate the development of digital assets around the world.



