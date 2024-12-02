Bitcoin.com announces new lightning-fast Bitcoin wallet app

Among new updates included in the mobile app is InstantPay, a new feature which completes Bitcoin Cash payments in less than a second, according to the official press release. The feature delivers the payment experience through the bitcoin.com wallet app, allowing users to complete transactions instantly at online and physical retailers that accept Bitcoin Cash.

To use this functionality, the user needs to set up a spending threshold in the app before performing a transaction and then the BCH payment can be completed instantly once the recipient’s QR code has been scanned.

Furthermore, the new wallet app introduces other new features including credit card deposits, SLP Token Management (users can send, receive, and store different SLP tokens from anywhere in the world, with private keys stored by the user), personal customisation, and discover section (a maps interface that allows users to locate nearby merchants that accept Bitcoin Cash for payments).