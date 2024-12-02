Bitcoin websites experience downtime in Venezuela

Affected websites included local Latin American exchanges such as BlinkTrade, BitInka and SurBTC, as well as larger international startups such as Bitstamp, Blockchain, BTC-e and Coinbase.

Other outlets such as Bitcoin.org and LocalBitcoins remained accessible, and all websites said to have been affected were once again online. However, a video provided to CoinDesk by local bitcoin users illustrated how pages suffered from long load times, eventually proving inaccessible.

Similar incidents have already occurred in 2015 in Russia, where the states media watchdog group restricted access to five websites. Representatives of affected businesses later brought their case to court in April 2015, at which time a judge restored access to the websites.