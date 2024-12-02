Bitcoin wallet GreenAddress to add replace-by-fee option

Replace-by-fee is a mempool policy. Mempools are collections of unconfirmed transactions stored by full nodes. They are used by miners to select transactions to include in blocks. As a result of this, users by just clicking a button can increase fee on their transactions.

This replace-by-fee allows mempool transactions to be replaced by newer transactions provided they have a higher fee. In case of heavy transaction load, the feature can help transaction get ‘unstuck.’ There has been disputes and fear among critics that this feature might harm reliability of unconfirmed transactions.

Replace-by-fee might disadvantage Bitcoin payment processors that effectively built their business on instant payments. Also it might negatively affect merchants selling digital goods and physical goods. And customers would be disadvantaged if this service stops accepting Bitcoin transactions.