Bitcoin transactions to double by 2017

A new report from Juniper Research forecasts that the value of all Bitcoin and Altcoin transactions will fall by 58% in 2015, to just over USD 30 billion.

Still, Dr Windsor Holden, head of consultancy and forecasting at Juniper, suggested that those who read the report should scrutinize its more positive conclusions, as he believes bitcoin is unlikely to gain significant transaction as a means of payment. While the total value of bitcoin and altcoin transactions is likely to continue to fall, this is indicative of the recent decline in the bitcoin price.

While volumes will likely rise this increase will not be enough to offset the total decline in value, which resulted in 58% decline projection.