Bitcoin trading and mining legal in Poland

This announcement was made by the Central Statistical Office of Poland (GUS), Poland’s executive agency dealing with national statistics and reports directly to the Polish Prime Minister’s office.

A statement posted in Polish on the GUS website and machine translated says that starting Dec. 1, 2016, the issuance of electronic currency and purchase and sale of electronic currency via the internet stand classified by official statistics services in Poland, according to CoinTelegraph.

The position of Bitcoin in Poland has been undergoing many changes. In 2013, the Polish Ministry of Finance did not consider Bitcoin to be a legal currency. Then in September 2015, the Polish Finance Ministry issued a statement to the effect saying that trading virtual currencies should be taken either as a result of initiatives at the EU level with a view to the cross-border nature of the business or as a result of a threat market failure cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, Poland has been one of those countries that want to tax Bitcoin profits and the unclear status of Bitcoin in Poland has been a source of anxiety as banks in Poland have moved to close accounts of clients trading in Bitcoin.