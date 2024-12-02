Bitcoin Suisse, Worldline to offer crypto payments in Switzerland

The cooperation will leverage the existing nationwide payments infrastructure of SIX Payment Services, which is part of Worldline since the end of 2018, and the cryptocurrency expertise and experience of Bitcoin Suisse to make payments with cryptocurrencies a reality across a wide range of businesses and industries.

The goal of the partnership is to augment the existing payment service network of Worldline with cryptocurrency payment capabilities and endorse the use of cryptocurrency in the country. So far Switzerland is seen as a strong centre in the crypto-financial services industry, according to the company’s press release.

With over 800 companies currently developing solutions or offering services to crypto and blockchain companies, Switzerland’s Crypto Valley has already grown into a well-known location for forward-looking innovation in the space. In 2016 the city of Zug became a pioneer in accepting Bitcoin for public services.