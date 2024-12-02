Bitcoin startup offers virtual currency to Greek citizens

Trestor said those wanting to get the funds (EUR 2,000 worth of Trest, a Bitcoin-like crypto- currency) can visit its retail partners in Greece and sign a Promissory Note, which would be used after the capital controls are removed.

A large number of virtual currencies have cropped up in the recent, although there are no proper regulations for such currencies. In fact, some regulators including RBI in India have warned against their use but these actions have failed to deter the growing popularity of such instruments.

Trestor said the offer is for the Greek citizens who want to purchase Trests but do not have access to their EUR because of capital controls.