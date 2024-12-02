Bitcoin startup Hedgy aims to become blockchain company

Hedgy raised USD 1.2 million from a list of VCs including Draper Fisher Jurvetson partner Tim Draper, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Sand Hill Ventures.

At the time, the startup had sought Bitcoin miners and merchants to use its tools, enabling them to lock in the price of Bitcoin and shield holdings from volatility.

Hedgy has been increasingly looking into Ethereum due to what he called the inertia behind the platform as well as its technical advantages.