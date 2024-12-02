Bitcoin Shop opens redesigned ecommerce platform to the public in beta

The 2.0 beta ecommerce site is now open to the public for testing at www.btcs.com. The 2.0 beta ecommerce site offers over 2 million products and utilizes its Intelligent Shopping Engine to find consumers competitive prices on products from over 85 retailers. The site allows beta testers to purchase products, make returns, and exchanges while shopping with bitcoins, dogecoins and litecoins.

According to Forrester Research, US online retail product sales are estimated to be USD 260 billion for 2014 and the value of all Bitcoins in circulation today is around 5 billion. The business model of the companys legacy site didnt allow for payment by credit card.