Bitcoin Shop expands mining operations

The company also purchased from Spondoolies 100 S35 miners totaling 550 TH/s of hashing power, a 161% increase in its mining capacity.

Along with the expansion of its mining operations, BTCS released a new website, which includes a beta version of a multi-signature secure Bitcoin storage solution built on Gem.cos multi-signature security platform. The beta version of the storage solution is currently only accessible by invitation.

Bitcoin Shop, offers solutions including Bitcoin Shop, an ecommerce store which accepts a variety of digital currencies, BTCS Wallet, a storage solution and more.