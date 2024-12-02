Bitcoin Shop acquires additional equity in Coin Outlet

BTCS now owns approximately 4.2% of Coin Outlet’s equity and has the ability to own up to 11% upon exercise of its previously issued option and warrant.

BTCS plans to build a universal digital currency platform with the goal of enabling users to engage in the digital currency ecosystem through one point of access. The company currently operates its public beta website where consumers can purchase products using digital currency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin, by searching through a selection of over 250,000 items.