Bitcoin recovers, rallies USD 700

Bitcoin began its fall from USD 11,000 in two weeks ago following a statement by the SEC that expanded its scrutiny to cryptocurrency exchanges, and news of compromised accounts on a major Hong Kong-based exchange Binance.

Other cryptocurrencies struggled on March 18, 2018. Ethereum fell nearly 17%, hitting a low of USD 460.09, according to data from CoinDesk. Bitcoin cash and litecoin both dropped roughly 10% from the open, according to Coindesk. Ripple meanwhile fell 14% to 55 cents.