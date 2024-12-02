Bitcoin real estate purchase processed via Coinify

The transaction was just processed by Coinify’s merchant services and with the help of Just-Sold real estate agency.

Selling homes for Bitcoin has happened in the past with real estate sold in places like San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Greece, and more. This sale happened in the Nordic region by an undisclosed early Bitcoin adopter who has also reaped quite a bit of cryptocurrency within the mining sector. The real estate agency Just-Sold said often times sources of funds such as physical cash is difficult to verify.

The real estate sale is great news for the Bitcoin community as it is just more assurance the currency remains valuable. Using Bitcoin for the sale of the home is a benchmark for the Nordic region as well as for Coinify and Just-sold.