Bitcoin price takes plunge, falls below USD 200

The plunge saw an average low of USD 198.23, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI), with the largest decline taking place on BTC-e, which saw a low of USD 192. The price has recovered from those lows to roughly USD 203, though prices in some markets, including BTC-e, remain below USD 200.

According to data from the CoinDesk BPI, the USD 198 figure is the lowest average price low in the last six months, excluding instances of single-day volatility on individual Bitcoin exchanges.

The move follows a day of Bitcoin market turbulence and widespread volatility in stock markets worldwide. The sell-off notably coincided with further market turmoil in China. Reports indicate that the Shanghai Composite Index is falling once more after a historic 9% plunge earlier this week.