Bitcoin price registers 12% growth, reaches USD 368

According to the CoinDesk USD Bitcoin Price Index (BPI), the digital currency reached USD 328.98 before increasing USD 40.

Bitcoins price made the headlines earlier in November, as it surged past USD 450, nearing the USD 500 mark. The price reached USD 492.40 on 4th November and subsequently dropped by a staggering 30.6% on 11th November, when it peaked at USD 341.32.

Although it is always difficult to determine the factors behind the cryptocurrencys price rise – or decline – various industry incumbents have, in the past, spoken about the influence of positive news in the space.