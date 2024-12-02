Bitcoin-powered crowdfunding app is launched

The app is designed to function as a streamlined tool for using smart contracts to commit pledges to particular projects, which can range from Bitcoin development initiatives to charity drives.

Lighthouse employs a system of project files that enable users to make donations to projects of their choosing, as well as create their own. The first step involves setting up the wallet and depositing funds. Supporters of a particular initiative can then download the project file and upload it to their Lighthouse wallet, which gives the user access to the project page where they can see the total amount being raised, past pledges and supportive messages for those involved.