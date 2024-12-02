Bitcoin-powered black market Darkleaks is revealed

Darkleaks, created by members of crypto-anarchist collective unSystem, will let users sell leaked data in an anonymous environment powered by Bitcoin’s blockchain.

There are no third parties on Darkleaks who can weigh in on disagreements between sellers and buyers. In fact, buyers and sellers cannot communicate at all.

Instead, Darkleaks uses the technology behind Bitcoin to encrypt and store files on the marketplace. To prevent disputes, several of each leaker’s file segments are released at random, via a provably fair cryptographic system, on a specified date. This way, potential buyers are able to authenticate and value the leaker’s document before making a payment.