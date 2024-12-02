Bitcoin platform Luno expands to new markets across Europe

Moreover, the platform also received USD 9 million in a Series B funding round, led by London-based Balderton Capital. New investors AlphaCode and existing investors Digital Currency Group also participated in the round. This follows Luno’s USD 4 millionSeries A round, which was led by Naspers.

The platform enables users to buy, sell and learn about digital currencies. With a team of over 70 in offices in London, Singapore and Cape Town, Luno services will now be available in 40 countries around the world.

The funding will be used for product refinement and development, global expansion and to bring to market a number of new features. Luno will be hiring across all three their main hubs in London, Singapore and Cape Town.