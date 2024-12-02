Bitcoin payment option may be removed from WordPress platform

The open-source platform, which supports over 60 million websites, announced it would accept the digital currency for premium features in November 2012. It had listed the currency alongside PayPal and major credit and debit cards, however the Bitcoin tab has now vanished. Third-party plugins that use Bitcoin still appear to be running.

Despite the disappearance, BitPay, the company that exchanges WordPress Bitcoin payments into fiat currency, still lists the platform as one its 50,000 partners on its homepage.

Whether this change signals an unrelated move away from digital currencies, it remains unclear.