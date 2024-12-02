Bitcoin mining service collapses, exposes customer data

The main Cloudminr page was altered with an offer to sell a list of passwords, e-mail addresses and usernames for 79,267 individuals. One thousand entries from that list were published on the website at the time. The website is currently offline.

Cloudminr, which its owners previously said was hosted in Norway, had been offering mining contracts since November 2014. On 6th July, the primary Bitcoin Talk account for the service claimed that a hack had taken place. Payouts had not happened, it was asserted, because of internal concern over the legitimacy of the payment addresses on file.